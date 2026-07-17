Wildfire Blackens 140 Acres, Threatens Homes Near Grand Coulee

Crews appear to have gained the upper hand on a wildfire near Grand Coulee.

The Plum Point Fire reportedly sparked in the vicinity of the Lincoln/Grant County line on Wednesday evening and quickly spread to cover approximately 140 acres of dry grass and sagebrush.

The blaze had been threatening scores of homes and power lines in the area.

State mobilization was ordered for the blaze to bring in crews from other parts of the state to assist local firefighters.

The fire's cause is still being investigated.

No structures were reportedly damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.