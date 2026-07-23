Level 3 Evacuations Issued For Little Giant Fire North Of Lake Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for residents north of Lake Wenatchee, including the entire Trinity area to Atkinson Flats (Forest Service Road 6200).

The evacuations have been ordered due to the continuing growth of the Little Giant Fire, which now listed at 1,093 acres with just 4% containment.

The fire is located on the Wenatchee River Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 41 miles northwest of Leavenworth, where it's burning in a remote portion of the Chiwawa River Drainage within the Glacier Peak Wilderness to the west of 19- Mile Campground in dead and down timber inside an old burn scar.

Get our free mobile app

A local Forest Service Type 3 Incident Management Team is currently in charge of the firefight with 31 personnel and one dozer assigned.

The blaze has been pushed by warm temperatures and moderate winds in recent days, torching sparse timber on steep rocky slopes which are inaccessible to firefighters on the ground.