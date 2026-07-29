One Dead, Another Seriously Injured After Semi-Truck Hits Pickup Truck On SR-26 Near Othello

A Franklin County man is dead and another man has serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Adams County on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:45 a.m. on State Route 26 (SR-26) about five miles east of Othello when a pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Glen E. Bridgmon of Pasco crossed the highway's intersection with Booker Road and was struck by the semi.

Bridgmon sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the semi, 26-year-old Andres Lozada-Rojas of Vancouver, was seriously injured and airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Troopers say Bridgmon caused the accident by running a stop sign prior to his vehicle was struck.

A report from the State Patrol indicates that intoxicants were not a factor in the fatal accident, which blocked traffic on SR-26 for several hours.