Three Injured, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, In Head-On Collision On Sr-28 Near Rock Island

Three people have injuries, including a young child, following a head-on collision involving two vehicles in Douglas County on Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 28 about two miles east of Rock Island, when an SUV driven by 31-year-old Shea Smith of East Wenatchee crossed the center line and struck another SUV driven by 36-year-old Jacey Bernaiche of Wenatchee.

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Both drivers sustained injuries in the collision, along with a 4-year-old male passenger in Bernaiche's vehicle, who were all transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Troopers say Smith veered into oncoming traffic after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, and that intoxicants did not play a role in the crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.