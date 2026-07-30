Firefighters in Northern Douglas County have achieved full containment over a wildfire that sparked last weekend near Bridgeport.

On Wednesday evening, officials announced that the Pearl Hill Fire had reached 100% containment after igniting near Sand Hill Road on Saturday (July 25) and blackening 8,058 acres about 10 miles northeast of Chief Joseph Dam.

The blaze quickly prompted a Level 2 Evacuation Notice for hundreds of residents in the area, which remained in place for nearly five days before being lifted late Wednesday.

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A small crew of local firefighters will remain at the scene for several more days to finish mop-up detail and monitor for hot spots and other possible activity.

During its lifespan, the fire did not damage or destroy and structures and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.