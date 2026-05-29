Severe thunderstorms Thursday night sparked a fire near Brewster that triggered Level 3 'Leave Now' evacuations. The storm has also left over 3,000 without power as of Friday morning.

Riverview Fire Ignites Near Brewster

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The "Riverview Fire" started around 10:50 p.m. near Grain Elevator Road and Santina Lane in Brewster. About 15 minutes later, officials requested evacuations in the Keran Road area and called in strike teams.

Level 3 Evacuations Ordered Overnight

Just after 11:10 p.m., Okanogan County Emergency Management issued Level 3 evacuations for the area near Paradise Hill Road, Upper Ridge Road, and Riverview Heights Road, with a Level 1 "Be Aware" advisory for the rest of the Brewster area.

Evacuation Levels Reduced Early Friday

Crews knocked down the fire just after midnight, and Level 3 notices were reduced to Level 2 just before 1 a.m.

Just after 9:20 a.m. Friday, emergency management officials rescinded all evacuation notices as crews continue to mop up the blaze.

Thousands Remain Without Power

The thunderstorms left over 3,000 customers in Grant, Ferry, and Okanogan counties without power. Public works crews across the region continue to deal with downed trees and power lines.

Officials Warn Residents About Downed Power Lines

If you see a downed power line, do not approach it. Call 911 to report it.