Douglas County commissioners respond to public concerns about the ongoing closure of McNeil Canyon Road in response to the Chelan Hills Fire.

The fire has reached 95% containment after burning nearly 9,900 acres. Despite the substantial progress in fighting the blaze, commissioners say there are numerous emergency operations in the area, including a home-by-home search for those who may not have escaped the flames.

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Officials say searching homes involves the use of law enforcement canines, investigative personnel, firefighters, and heavy equipment operators to ensure there is no loss of life. The county said these operations cannot occur with vehicle traffic in the vicinity, and closures will likely be lifted within the next few days.

The Board of Commissioners says this closure is prudent and appropriate at this time, and they ask that the community remain patient. They acknowledge the closure is a hardship, and they cannot minimize the impact it has on commuters, service delivery, and access.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille believes the fire was negligently human-caused. Douglas County is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person who started the fire.