The National Purple Heart Day ceremony is set to honor medal recipients at its third annual event in Chelan County.

The County said National Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7 honors the courage, sacrifice, and service of military members wounded or killed in combat. In addition, a separate recognition event will be held in Manson, which is the region's newest Purple Heart Community. That event is at noon on Aug. 7 at Tapped Out Sports Bar.

"It’s inspiring to watch our community embrace this event every year. We had to move it to the convention center this year because of the outpouring of support,” said Amber Murillo-Vera, Chelan County Community Services manager. "Purple Heart recognition events serve as a meaningful opportunity for our communities to come together in gratitude and respect for those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country. We are also watching our veterans’ stories inspire future generations."

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Since 2024, communities throughout the region have demonstrated their commitment to honoring Purple Heart Recipients by formally proclaiming themselves Purple Heart Communities. The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military decoration still awarded to service members.

Chelan and Douglas counties and the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee were the first to become Purple Heart Communities. Last year, the cities of Chelan and Waterville joined the effort.

The annual regional event recognizes local Purple Heart recipients by inducting them into the Chelan County Hall of Honor. At least six veterans will be inducted this year. The Hall of Honor is a perpetual plaque displayed at the Chelan County Veterans Service Office.

The Regional Purple Heart Recognition Event is 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the public is invited to attend for free.