The Chelan County Clerk's Office put out an update Tuesday on progress made to recover after the county computer systems suffered a malware attack that caused a systemwide disruption for many services.

Computer systems were recently restored after the three-week shutdown that also impacted telephones, employees' computers, email, and servers starting May 24th. The interruption created a backlog of document processing and County Clerk Marty Young says the staff is busy catching up on the processing of about 6,000 documents

“While systems are restored, the office has about a month of work to process, and that means there may be some delays in responses to phone calls and emails,” Young said in a news release. “We rely heavily on document management systems from the state, and we were just granted access again to those on June 22nd.”

Other departments are also busy clearing a backlog, and most services have been restored.

Some clerk's office services are still impacted.

The Chelan County Clerk's Office will not be able to receive electronic document filings until Wednesday, July 1.

The clerk's office is still unable to accept appointments for new passport applications. A limited number of properly completed passport applications will be accepted on a limited, walk-in basis, depending on staff availability.

Monitor the Clerk's Office webpage for updates on when appointments will be accepted for new passport applications.