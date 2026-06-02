Search teams in Chelan County rescued an injured dirt biker on Devils Gulch Trail over the weekend.

Volunteers Respond to Trail Emergency

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Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue (CCSAR) said a total of 18 volunteers responded Saturday and hiked roughly four miles up the trail to reach the injured rider.

Serious Leg Injury Reported

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Crews evacuated the rider in a rescue litter through challenging terrain that included narrow trails, rocky sections, creek crossings, exposed roots, and steep drop-offs. The rider was successfully transported back to the trailhead and transferred to waiting medical personnel.

Crews Navigate Difficult Terrain

“I am proud of our volunteers and the way they worked together on this mission,” said CCVSAR President Gary Hymer. “From communications and logistics to the litter carry itself, everyone stepped up and helped bring this mission to a safe and successful conclusion.”

Rescue Ends Safely at Trailhead

CCVSAR thanks all responding volunteers and partner agencies for their teamwork and commitment to public safety.