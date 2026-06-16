Chelan County commissioners have appointed a new county auditor following Skip Moore's retirement.

Commissioners Fill Auditor Vacancy

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The Board of County Commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Auditor Brandt Cappell to fill the vacancy. He has been serving as acting auditor since May 1 and will serve until voters choose a county auditor in November.

Cappell was one of three names submitted by the Chelan County Republican Central Committee to serve the rest of Moore's term, which he retired from in late April.

Appointment Process Required by State Law

“The state constitution clearly outlines how these appointments are made. At the same time, the board is very sensitive to the fact that a general election is approaching,” said Commissioner Shon Smith, chairman of the board. “Our decision today is not an endorsement of any candidate vying for the office of county auditor. That person will be chosen by the voters.”

Republican Committee Submitted Three Names

The Republican Central Committee also suggested Aaron Young to fill the seat, who is currently vying for a seat on the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners this election. The Committee also suggested Skip Moore finish his term before retirement.

Commissioners had up to 60 days after the vacancy occurred to make the appointment. After that time, the governor has the authority to make the appointment from the list of three names. Cappell is also running to fill the seat for a full term.

County commissioners will present a resolution at their June 22 regular meeting.