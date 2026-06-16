Entiat Towing Business Seeks Help After Third Fire

Entiat Towing Business Seeks Help After Third Fire

GoFundMe

The owners of an Entiat towing business are seeking help after it experienced its third fire in eight months.

Third Fire Strikes Entiat Business

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According to GoFundMe and RiverCom logs, the fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Stormin' Towing & Auto Repair in the 14000 block of U.S. 97A.

Office Building Destroyed

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The fire broke out in the office building adjacent to the single-wide trailer home. The blaze burned the office to the ground and severely damaged the home, along with the garden and R.V.

Fundraiser Aims to Help Owners Recover

"The two are senior citizens living in poverty," the GoFundMe said. "There is no insurance payout coming, as they were unable to insure their personal property. Their home, already damaged from the first fire, is no longer livable."

So far, over $1,300 of an $8,000 goal has been raised.

Previous Fire Destroyed Tow Truck

The business has experienced three fires in the past eight months, including a January fire that destroyed a tow truck.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

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