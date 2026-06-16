The owners of an Entiat towing business are seeking help after it experienced its third fire in eight months.

Third Fire Strikes Entiat Business

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According to GoFundMe and RiverCom logs, the fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Stormin' Towing & Auto Repair in the 14000 block of U.S. 97A.

Office Building Destroyed

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The fire broke out in the office building adjacent to the single-wide trailer home. The blaze burned the office to the ground and severely damaged the home, along with the garden and R.V.

Fundraiser Aims to Help Owners Recover

"The two are senior citizens living in poverty," the GoFundMe said. "There is no insurance payout coming, as they were unable to insure their personal property. Their home, already damaged from the first fire, is no longer livable."

So far, over $1,300 of an $8,000 goal has been raised.

Previous Fire Destroyed Tow Truck

The business has experienced three fires in the past eight months, including a January fire that destroyed a tow truck.