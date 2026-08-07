The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board has approved a resolution declaring a wildfire smoke and hazardous air quality emergency.

The declaration recognizes the health risks from prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

and supports actions to protect the health and safety of residents, visitors, workers, and those participating in outdoor activities.

The resolution urges organizations planning public events to evaluate whether activities can be conducted safely during the current level of poor air quality.

Event organizers should consider offering indoor alternatives, providing N95 respirators when appropriate, or canceling events when higher-risk populations are expected to attend.

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Employers should evaluate workplace conditions and implement appropriate measures to protect employees who work outdoors in areas affected by wildfire smoke. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has requirements and recommendations for protecting workers during wildfire smoke events, including respiratory protection and work practice controls.

The resolution also cautions Individuals experiencing worsening symptoms such as persistent coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, or shortness of breath should seek prompt medical evaluation.

CDHD recommended Actions based on Air Quality Index (AQI) readings

AQI 101–150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) • Sensitive populations should minimize time outdoors. • Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor events involving children and other higher-risk groups.

AQI 151–200 (Unhealthy) • Everyone should minimize prolonged outdoor activity. • Children's events should be moved indoors or postponed/cancelled.

AQI 201 or Greater (Very Unhealthy/Hazardous) • Outdoor public events should be moved indoors or postponed/cancelled. • If indoor air quality cannot be maintained below an AQI of 201, individuals should relocate to a safer location with cleaner air.

During periods of wildfire smoke, CDHD recommends everyone take steps to reduce smoke exposure:

• Monitor local air quality conditions before spending time outdoors.

• Limit outdoor activities and remain indoors whenever possible.

• Keep windows and doors closed when outdoor air quality is poor.

• Use portable HEPA air cleaners or high-efficiency HVAC filtration to improve indoor air quality.

• Wear a properly fitted N95 respirator if you must be outdoors in smoky conditions.

• Seek cleaner air shelters or other public spaces with filtered air if you cannot maintain healthy indoor air at home. North Central Regional Library (NCW Libraries) branches serve as clean air relief spaces.

• Stay well hydrated and reduce strenuous physical activity outdoors