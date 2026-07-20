Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) will host its annual Back-to-School Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 8, offering free school supplies, health services and community resources to local families.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Organizers said 1,200 backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also offer free haircut coupons for boys and girls from Cutting Edge Barber Shop, along with access to community resources aimed at helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

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No registration is required.

"We are excited to once again host our Back-to-School Health Fair and partner with our community to help students start the school year healthy, confident, and ready to learn," said CVCH Clinic Manager Dulce Negrete. "This event reflects our commitment to improving access to healthcare services and supporting the well-being of local families."

The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at CVCH, 980 Eastmont Ave. in East Wenatchee.

For more information, call CVCH at 509-662-6000 or visit the organization's Facebook page.