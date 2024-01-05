Bundle Up Festival & Youth Sports Fair Returning To Pybus

The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Office is partnering with the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation and Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) to host the second annual Bundle Up Festival & Youth Sports Fair at Pybus Public Market.

Spokesperson Caryl Andre says just like last year, there'll be a lot going on at this year's event.

"We have CVCH doing a five-k fun run in the park below Pybus. We have hay wagon rides and a petting zoo, along with kids crafts and activities. We've also got over twenty youth organizations throughout the concourse at Pybus with information about their kids activities."

The festival will also feature performances by the Wenatchee Youth Circus.

Andre says patrons should dress warm and register for some of the day's activities in advance.

"Bring your gloves because the hay wagon gets cold when you're out and about for a ride. And sign up for the CVCH run with the link at our website. You can just click the link and sign up for the run. It's really easy."

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free for everyone.

For more information about the fair and festival or to register for the CVCH fun run, click here.

Get our free mobile app