City of East Wenatchee Signs Developer Agreement with CVCH

The City of East Wenatchee signed a developer agreement with Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Tuesday, for the continued construction of their new clinic.

CVCH is currently constructing a 31,500 sqft. medical/dental clinic on 900 Eastmont Ave, which is adjacent to their existing 2,700 sqft. medical clinic.

As part of CVCH’s Building Permit and Conditional Use Permit amendment process, they conducted a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) and recommended several street adjustments to relieve future traffic impacts.

In this developer agreement, CVCH will partially fund future city intersection improvements that will be impacted by this project, and fund the proposed installation of a flashing yellow left hand on the intersection of 9th St. NE and Eastmont Avenue.

This new traffic light installation would cost at $75,000, and the proportionate share contributions for traffic improvements would cost approximately $59,170.

This developer agreement is effective for the next 10 years.

After finishing construction on their medical/dental clinic, CVCH will start constructing a 22,000 sqft. behavioral health clinic, along with a second driveway off of Eastmont Avenue.

Construction on the new CVCH clinic is expected to finish by May of 2023.