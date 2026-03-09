Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) opened a new Youth Behavioral Health clinic in Wenatchee on Monday, expanding services for teens and young adults in North Central Washington.

CVCH Expands Youth Behavioral Health Services

The clinic is designed to meet the needs of people ages 13 to 25 seeking help with mental health challenges, substance use issues, or psychiatric care. CVCH said the new facility reflects its “No Wrong Door for Youth” commitment, aimed at ensuring young people can access the support they need in one location.

Clinic Designed for Teens and Young Adults

According to CVCH, the program brings multiple services together so youth and their families can more easily find help without navigating separate systems for different types of care. The clinic’s staff includes professionals trained to work specifically with adolescents and transition-age adults.

“Teen and young adult years can be some of the most challenging to navigate,” said Susan Caverly, CVCH’s executive director of behavioral health. “Our new Youth Behavioral Health program offers a safe, inclusive space where youth and their families will find the help they need.”

Multiple Services Offered in One Location

CVCH said its approach emphasizes both accessibility and collaboration with families, while focusing on developmentally appropriate care for young people. Services available at the clinic include mental health counseling, substance use treatment, and psychiatric assessment and care.

Program Focuses on Family Collaboration and Accessibility

The organization says bringing those services together in a single location is intended to reduce barriers for young people who may need multiple forms of support.

The new Youth Behavioral Health clinic is located at 140 Easy Way in Wenatchee.

More information or appointment scheduling is available at CVCH.org or by calling 509-664-0980.