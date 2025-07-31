Families can get their kids ready for school next weekend.

Free Supplies and Health Services for Students

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is hosting a Back to School Health Fair next weekend.

“We’re proud to support local families and help ensure students have everything they need for a great school year,” said Dulce Negrete, Clinic Manager at CVCH. “This event is about health, confidence, and community.”

This free event is designed to prepare students for a healthy and successful school year. Families are invited to join CVCH for a day filled with services, including: Free backpacks for the first 1,000 K-12 students, sports physicals, school-required vaccinations, free haircuts, and access to other community resources.

Event Details: When and Where to Go

CVCH said there is no registration required.

The Back to School Health Fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 9, at 980 Eastmont Ave in East Wenatchee.