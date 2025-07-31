CVCH Hosts Free Back-to-School Health Fair for Families

CVCH Hosts Free Back-to-School Health Fair for Families

Columbia Valley Community Health

Families can get their kids ready for school next weekend.

Free Supplies and Health Services for Students

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is hosting a Back to School Health Fair next weekend.

“We’re proud to support local families and help ensure students have everything they need for a great school year,” said Dulce Negrete, Clinic Manager at CVCH. “This event is about health, confidence, and community.”

This free event is designed to prepare students for a healthy and successful school year. Families are invited to join CVCH for a day filled with services, including: Free backpacks for the first 1,000 K-12 students, sports physicals, school-required vaccinations, free haircuts, and access to other community resources.

Event Details: When and Where to Go

CVCH said there is no registration required.

The Back to School Health Fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 9, at 980 Eastmont Ave in East Wenatchee.

Downtown Wenatchee Appreciation Dinner

Images of event and award winners

Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Filed Under: columbia valley community health
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ