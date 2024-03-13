Hikes For Health Series Relaunching In 2024

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) is partnering with Columbia Valley Community Health to relaunch their popular Hikes for Health program.

The series consists of eight separate hikes from late winter to early fall and is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and connect people with the outdoors.

CDLT Engagement Manager, Elisa Lopez, says participants will also enjoy more than just a great hike.

"We're taking people to a public place that they can return to at a later time if they choose. They can opt in for a guided hike where they'll learn about the trails, a history of how each particular area was protected, the plants and animals that they'll see on the hikes, and just be connected with other people in the community who also like to hike."

Lopez says there will be one hike offered every month from March to October, and the series will cover a wide variety of landscapes in the region.

"We're taking people on a tour of North Central Washington. We'll have hikes in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere. It's a really good mix of different places."

Hikes for Health hasn't been offered since 2021, when its participation was limited to only ten individuals per hike due to COVID concerns.

The first hike in this year's series already has over 100 registrants and will take place at Castle Rock Park on Saturday, March 16 from 9-11 a.m.

Guide service, educational materials, and maps will be available in both English and Spanish.

For more information and to register, click here.