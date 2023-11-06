CVCH Opens New Pharmacy In East Wenatchee

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) has announced the opening of its latest pharmacy location in East Wenatchee.

The facility, which officially opened today (Monday, Nov. 6), is part of CVCH's new clinic building at 900 Eastmont Avenue.

Pharmacy Operations Manager Audra Brooke says, just like CVCH's other two pharmacies, their new location qualifies for a federal status known as 340B, which allows it to offer low-cost prescriptions to patients.

"Patients who are cash-paying can purchase their meds at a lower price. Patients who have insurance can have their insurance billed for the full price of the medication and pass those savings along to CVCH. Then we're able to use those savings to reinvest them into our programs and patient services."

Initially, CVCH's new pharmacy will only be accepting direct customer payment methods such as cash and debit or credit card while they wait to finalize the ability to bill insurance.

Brooke says the pharmacy's 340B status also means that it's only open to patients of CVCH.

"The fact that we're a 340B pharmacy means we have to follow the federal compliance rules which means we are only open to CVCH patients. So we're what's known as a closed-door pharmacy."

The new facility will initially have only one pharmacist on staff but Brooke says there are plans to hire additional staff in the months ahead.

CVCH already operates pharmacy locations at its clinics in Wenatchee and Chelan.

