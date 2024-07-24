Cashmere Man Accused of Two Week Forgery, Indentity Theft Spree

A 24-year-old Cashmere man faces numerous charges after being tracked down and arrested by the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

Dennis Mendez was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections as well as multiple counts of Forgery and Identity Theft in Chelan and Douglas Counties.

Wenatchee Police Detective Sergeant Ryan Weatherman says five crimes were committed in a time span of just a few weeks.

"The earliest we can date back is back in the third week of June," said Weatherman. "It expanded all the way to where we can see about the later half of the second week of July. So, a couple of week period."

Mendez is now in the Chelan County Jail for an outstanding warrant and eight separate charges accusations of Theft, Identity Theft, Forgery, and Robbery.

Weatherman said the Task Force was especially helpful in locating Mendez.

"They are mainly focused on drugs throughout the valley,” Weatherman said. “However, they will get involved because they have a lot of specialties when it comes to arresting folks,”.

The Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sherriff’s Office, and the East Wenatchee Police Department had developed probable cause to believe Mendez had committed multiple counts of Forgery and Identity Theft throughout Chelan and Douglas.

The outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections stems from the burglary of a business in Cashmere in 2021 in which Mendeza was also accused of 3dr Degree Theft, 3rd Degree Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Malicious Mischief and Failure to obey an officer.

He was convicted of Malicious Mischief in that case and sentenced to six months in the county jail.