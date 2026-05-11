Chelan County has a new Community Development building official.

Josh Cavallo’s Background in Construction

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Josh Cavallo started with Chelan County Community Development in February and joins after working for Yakima County as a building inspector. With six years of construction experience, Cavallo is a certified inspector and plans examiner and is currently working on his certification as a building official through the International Code Council.

“My attitude and philosophy toward code implementation has always been about how do I help the property owner and their contractors move forward in an efficient, safe manner so that their final product meets their needs and serves the community as a whole,” Building Official Josh Cavallo said. “It’s about striking a balance.”

What a Building Official Does

A building official performs onsite evaluations to ensure all the building projects in the county's jurisdiction comply with building codes and follow approved sets of plans for any residential and commercial buildings.

At Chelan County Community Development, the building official serves on the management team and oversees the department's permit technicians, plans examiners, and building inspectors.

County Leaders Welcome New Hire

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“The building official plays a key role in any planning department,” said Deanna Walter, director of Community Development. “Safety in building construction is a priority and with such a diverse county in terms of type of construction, snow loads, and building usage, we welcome Josh’s experience. He is a great addition to our team and understands the commitment we have to our customers and to providing exceptional customer service.”

Focus on Safety and Efficiency

In his previous position as a building inspector, Cavallo observed the importance of a building official and its function in a community.

“I believe that good communication and consistent, fair evaluation are going to be important things for our team to continue to excel at,” he said. “Having been in construction, I also know that time is money when you're in building, so you want to be able to move forward efficiently so you can move on to the next project. Yet quality and safety are also important. Safety is the world our team lives in.”

Cavallo said he is looking forward to one day building his own home in Chelan County.