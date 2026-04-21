Chelan County Assessor Wes Cornelius and the Chelan County Assessor’s Office will host four community meetings this spring to help property owners understand how property values are assessed and how those values may impact 2027 property taxes.

How Chelan County Determines Property Values

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The meetings will explain how the office uses real estate sales data, analyzes market trends, and divides neighborhoods for revaluation purposes across Chelan County.

The meetings will include a short introduction and a description of trends the Assessor's Office is seeing in the real estate market. There will also be time allocated for the public to ask questions.

Community Meeting Schedule Across the County

All meetings begin at 6 p.m., starting Thursday, April 23, at Leavenworth Fire Hall. On April 29, Chelan and Manson area residents are invited to Chelan City Hall. On May 20, Cashmere, South Wenatchee, and Malaga area residents are invited to Wenatchee High School. Entiat and North Wenatchee area residents are invited on May 27 to the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Station No. 11 in Wenatchee.