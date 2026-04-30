FEMA Disaster Assistance Team Coming to Leavenworth for Flood Recovery Help

FEMA Disaster Assistance Team Coming to Leavenworth for Flood Recovery Help

Chelan County

There will be a disaster assistance team in Leavenworth to help people and families applying for individual and household assistance related to the December 2025 flooding and Windstorm.

FEMA Assistance Available for Chelan County Residents

READ MORE: Stehekin Opens Despite Flood Damage

According to a Chelan County press release, FEMA assistance is available for individuals and households in 10 counties, including Chelan County, for those who sustained losses from the flooding in the designated area. The County said it is important to first file a claim with insurance providers, then apply online for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Why Residents Must Report State Assistance

If you have received Washington State Disaster Assistance, you must report that assistance to FEMA to avoid duplication of benefits. Failure to report assistance may delay your FEMA application or result in FEMA requiring repayment of funds.

SBA Disaster Loans Also Available

The U.S. Small Business Administration also has low-interest federal disaster loans available to Chelan County businesses, private nonprofits, and residents to offset physical and economic losses from the December flooding event.

When and Where the Assistance Center Will Open

The Disaster Assistance center will be established from 12:30 to 6 p.m., May 11-15 and May 18-22 at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, 940 US 2, suite B.

Spotting And Avoiding Roofing Scams After A Storm

After severe weather, a hailstorm, or a tornado, people are quick to help start the recovery and cleanup process. While getting help from family, friends, and neighbors is easy, you often have to turn to a contractor for the larger work. Don't fall victim to a contractor's scam and lose money with no repairs. Here are the things to look for so that you don't become a storm scam victim.

Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Filed Under: Chelan County
Categories: KPQ News

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