Wenatchee Man Jailed In Oregon After Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman

A Wenatchee man has been jailed in Oregon after he allegedly kidnapped and repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend late last week.

Station KPTV reports police say 42-year-old Michael Knabe kidnapped the 41-year-old Wenatchee woman on the evening of June 4, and drove her to Salem, Ore.

Officials say Knabe also assaulted the woman multiple times after forcibly taking her and driving across state lines.

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Police located the victim at around 6 a.m. on Friday, after she reportedly managed to escape from Knabe and ran to a convenience store in the 1700 block of Center Street in Salem, where she called for help.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman suffering from several serious injuries and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Knabe was subsequently discovered nearby a short time later and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.