Police Seeking Suspect In Hit-&-Run That Injured Grant County Road Worker

Police in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that injured one person early Thursday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 5:10 a.m. on North Frontage Road about one mile east of Dodson Road, when the driver of an SUV struck a county road department employee and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Sheriff's officials say the employee was working as part of a crew that's preparing Frontage Road for chip sealing and that the driver stopped to check on them after they were struck but then departed the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

The worker suffered unspecified injuries in the collision and required transport to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

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Witnesses told investigators the vehicle that struck the employee is a lifted late 80s-early 2000s Jeep Cherokee (XJ) with teal and gray camouflage-patterned paint, oversized tires, and a bright orange safety whip flag.

Piece of vehicle found at scene of hit-&-run collision that injured a Grant County road construction worker early Thursday. (photo credit: Facebook) Piece of vehicle found at scene of hit-&-run collision that injured a Grant County road construction worker early Thursday. (photo credit: Facebook)

A piece of what appears to be the front grill of the vehicle was reportedly recovered at the scene after breaking off due to impacting the victim.

The driver of the involved vehicle is described as having long hair, but it's not known if they are male or female, and no other descriptive information about them is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the driver is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office by calling 509-762-1160.