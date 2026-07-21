Lyons Ferry Fire Slows Its March Through The Western Palouse, Now 53% Contained

Firefighters appear to finally be gaining the upper hand on the Lyons Ferry Fire, which has now blackened over 34,000 acres in Adams, Franklin, and Whitman Counties.

The blaze is currently listed as 53% contained and hasn't seen much growth over the past 48 hours - now listed at an official size of 34,166 acres.

Most evacuation notices have been lowered or cancelled after hundreds were placed on high alert and were forced to flee the flames over the weekend, when the blaze also forced the intermittent closure of two state highways and three state parks.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team from Southeast Washington continues to manage the fire, which is part of a complex of four fires that have scorched a total of roughly 75 square miles since being ignited by lightning last week.

Despite the sheer scale of destruction to the landscape, there have been no reports of any homes being destroyed by any of the fires.

Two firefighters reportedly suffered injuries but no citizen injuries have been reported.