Leavenworth Pilot Injured In Gyrocopter Accident At Cashmere Airport
The pilot of a small aircraft has injuries following an accident at the Cashmere-Dryden Airport on Thursday morning.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 10:30 a.m. when the autogyro (gyroplane/gyrocopter) veered off the runway during takeoff and slammed into a hangar.
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The pilot, a 69-year-old Leavenworth man, was the only occupant onboard and sustained injuries in the collision.
He was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart