Man Wanted For Assault Arrested In Moses Lake

A wanted man is now behind bars in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Colby Ralton of Moses Lake was arrested Wednesday in the front yard of his residence in the 4800 block of Stratford Road Northeast.

Authorities say Ralton had been wanted for second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Arresting deputies reported that Ralton initially appeared to have thoughts of fleeing when he first spotted them, but he quickly reversed course after noting the K-9 that was accompanying them.

Ralton was taken into custody without incident and is now being lodged in the Grant County Jail.