Out-Of-State Man Jailed For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Woman On I-90 Near Vantage

An out-of-state man is facing charges connected to an alleged instance of road rage in Kittitas County last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the Washington State Patrol reports it happened at around noon last Friday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-90 near Kittitas when 47-year-old Ryan Gene Hurst of Republic, Mo. twice pointed a handgun at a female driver from his vehicle.

Hurst alleges he retrieved the weapon from his glove compartment out of fear for his own safety, after the woman cut him off in a dangerous manner and repeatedly engaged the brakes of her vehicle while traveling directly in front of him.

The woman reportedly told police Hurst was following her vehicle too closely and refused to pass, so she moved into the other lane when he first aimed the gun at her, then pointed the weapon at her a second time as she moved to pass his vehicle.

The woman was traveling with her daughter at the time, and the pair claim to have become panicked following Hurst's actions and called 9-1-1.

Hurst was pulled over just east of Vantage a short time later and subsequently arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up a handgun matching the description of the one provided by the alleged victims to police.

He was transported to the Kittitas County Jail and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a loaded firearm without the proper permit.

Hurst was released on bail after making an initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Monday.