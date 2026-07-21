Kaiser Canyon Fire Elevates To 68,000+ Acres As It Completely Surrounds Nespelem, Now 1% Contained

After raging uncontained for nearly a week, firefighters have now made at least a modicum of progress in their efforts to tame the Kaiser Canyon Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation.

The blaze sparked on the morning of July 16th from a suspected lightning strike and has since grown to cover roughly 68,498 acres with 1% containment as of late Monday.

Hundreds of people in the fire's path remain on Level 2 and 3 evacuations, including in the town of Nespelem - which is now completely surrounded by flames.

A single-family home near Nespelem lays in ruins after being consumed by the flames of the Kaiser Canyon Fire (photo credit: Fawn LaMere on Facebook) A single-family home near Nespelem lays in ruins after being consumed by the flames of the Kaiser Canyon Fire (photo credit: Fawn LaMere on Facebook)

No fewer than 24 structures have been lost to the blaze, at least least half of which are primary residences, and a 15-mile stretch of State Route 155 remains closed from two miles north of Nespelem to the summit of Disautel Pass (mileposts 46-61) due to the fire, as well as several other major roads in the area.

After more than doubling in size over the weekend, the fire's growth slowed somewhat to start the week, as a Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team took command of the incident.

On Monday, the blaze was most active on its western and northeastern flanks, and crews are concerned this week's extreme heat will further intensify fire activity as they work around-the-clock to halt its spread.

Smoke impacts from the fire have been widespread, with thick plumes and drifts reaching into the Columbia Basin and into neighboring communities in Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille Counties, in addition to as far away as the Idaho Panhandle.

Despite the loss of property thus far, no injuries or deaths have been attributed to the fire.