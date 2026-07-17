Wildfires Near Soap Lake, Royal City Keep Crews Busy On Thursday

Firefighters in Grant County were active on Thursday, responding to at least two wildland blazes.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the first broke out in the morning hours along Norton Road near Sheep Canyon between Soap Lake and Ephrata, torching approximately 10 acres of wheat stubble before being brought under control by crews from Grant County Fire Districts No. 7 and 13.

The second fire kindled in the early afternoon on lands belonging to the Washington State Bureau of Reclamation between State Route 262 and Road B Southeast about 13 miles east of Royal City.

Crews from Royal Slope Fire & Rescue, Grant County Fire District No. 4, and the Bureau of Land Management worked for several hours to stop the flames, which spread over approximately 250 acres before being fully corralled.

Officials haven't released a cause for either fire.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries were reported.