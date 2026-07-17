Massive Wildfire Near Palouse Falls Ups To 30,000 Acres, Forces Hundreds To Evacuate

Lightning strikes associated with a system of fast-moving thunderstorms have sparked almost a half-dozen wildfires in Adams, Franklin, and Whitman Counties.

The largest blaze, the Lyons Ferry Fire, has now grown to between 20,000-30,000 acres after sparking about 10 miles south of Washtucna on Wednesday night, and quickly spreading to the north and east.

Hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the flames with Level 3 evacuation notices issued early Friday for homes along numerous roads, including Charles Tobin, Hammer Grade, Hooper Canyon, McGregor, Rock Springs, and Thomas Flat Roads, along with Old State Route 26.

The fire has also forced a 15-mile stretch of State Route 261 to close from its junction with State Route 260 to the vicinity of Perry and Lyons Ferry State Park, and briefly prompted a partial closure of State Route 26 as well.

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State mobilization was ordered for the blaze on Thursday and crews from other fire jurisdictions in Washington are now assisting firefighters from Whitman County Fire District No. 8 in battling the flames, including with the use of some aerial suppression resources in the form of fixed-wing aircraft making water drops.

At least three other fires, including the Devils Canyon; Neff Jones; and Wallace Walker Fires, have also torched thousands of combined acres of range- and croplands in nearby areas in the vicinities of Kahlotus, Mesa, and Windust State Park.

Although the origins of the Lyons Ferry Fire are still being investigated, officials suspect that it, along all of the other fires in the general area, were touched off by lightning strikes that occurred late Wednesday when a line of strong thunderstorms pushed through South Central Washington.

In addition to threatening dozens of homes, the fires are also menacing thousands of acres of agricultural land and burning perilously close to a major fish hatchery.

Thus far, there have been no structures damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.