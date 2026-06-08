Brush Fire Destroys Camper, Blackens Several Acres Near Soap Lake

A camper trailer is destroyed and several acres of land in Grant County are blackened following a fast-moving brush fire late last week.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 7 say the blaze erupted at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, in a rural area near Soap Lake.

Crews arrived to find a wind-whipped fire threatening several structures and vehicles and quickly worked to establish a containment perimeter around the blaze.

While firefighters were able to protect numerous structures and vehicles, the fire did completely destroy a camper trailer and charred several acres before finally being stamped out.

The blaze was one of several that crews with District 8 and other fire agencies in Grant County have dealt with over the past few days.