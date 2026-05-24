The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a Friday night shooting near downtown Chelan.

In a news release outlining the incident, Chief Ryan Moody said a Sheriff's Deputy on patrol near South Emerson Street and East Wapato Avenue reported the sound of gunshots in the nearby Riverwalk park area at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old male gunshot victim was found at the scene suffering a wound to his lower back. Deputies provided initial first aid to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim's condition was not available.

Moody said deputies did not locate a possible suspect but spoke with witnesses who reported seeing someone fleeing the area on foot in the direction of the Woodin Avenue Bridge.

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Using the witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene, investigators identified the suspect as a 14-year-old male resident of Chelan.

The following day, deputies spoke with the teen and his mother by phone and arranged his surrender.

The suspect was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on 2 counts of Assault 1st Degree.

Moody said the teen does not attend school in the Chelan or Manson school districts, and investigators have no information indicating any possible threat to local schools.