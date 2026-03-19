A Chelan man is in jail after reportedly exposing himself to juveniles near Chelan Gorge Park.

Where the Incident Happened

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The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a lewd conduct call in the area of E. Trow Avenue and S. Navarre St in Chelan. The victims said an adult male exposed himself while he sat in his vehicle and provided deputies with a description of him and his vehicle.

How Investigators Located the Suspect

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Investigators located 23-year-old Isai Suarez-Sanchez in the 300 block of Woodin Avenue.

Police say they had prior contact with Suarez-Sanchez and knew he lived in a residence near where the vehicle that matched the description was parked.

Arrest and Charges Filed

Authorities say they had probable cause to arrest Suarez-Sanchez, and did so, booking him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for Indecent Exposure to a person under 14 years of age and criminal trespassing.