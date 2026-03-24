An East Wenatchee man is in jail after police say he burglarized and stalked his ex-girlfriend.

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The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, in the 9000 block of Nahahum Canyon Road.

What Deputies Found at the Nahahum Canyon Road Scene

Police say 44-year-old Kent Christensen unlawfully entered the residence to search for the female victim and found her in her bedroom. Christensen reportedly confronted her, and an argument began. The landlord confronted Christensen and got him to leave.

Charges Filed: Burglary and Felony Stalking

Investigators found probable cause to arrest Christensen for Burglary and Felony Stalking.

Deputies located Christensen at his home in East Wenatchee and booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.