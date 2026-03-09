Emergency crews rescued a Monitor man Saturday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency while dirt biking in the Tripp Canyon area.

Dirt Biking Incident Triggers Emergency Response

READ MORE: Warden Child Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, responders were dispatched just after 3 p.m. on March 7 after a 911 call reported a rider experiencing a medical issue on a steep hillside.

Authorities say the 42-year-old man had been riding dirt bikes with his sons when the incident happened. While helping reposition his 14-year-old son’s bike on the hillside, the man reportedly became dizzy and fell.

Steep Hillside Makes Rescue Difficult

His son told dispatchers the man briefly lost consciousness before regaining awareness. The teen immediately called 911 and was able to guide emergency responders to their location.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies and medics arriving on scene determined the pair were roughly 300 feet up a very steep hillside, making access difficult for rescue crews. Medics evaluated the man and believed he was experiencing a possible heart-related medical issue.

Rope Rescue Teams Lower Patient to Safety

Because of the rugged terrain, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office requested help from regional rope rescue teams. Personnel from Wenatchee Valley Fire, Ballard Ambulance, and Cashmere Fire responded to assist. Rescuers used rope systems to safely lower the patient down the hillside.

Once at the bottom, he was transported by a side-by-side utility vehicle to a waiting ambulance and then taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for further evaluation and treatment.

Teen’s 911 Call Helps Crews Locate Remote Scene

Sheriff’s officials say the rescue demonstrates the coordination between multiple emergency agencies and praised the quick actions of the man’s son, whose calm 911 call helped responders locate the remote scene quickly.