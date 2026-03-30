Three people were injured in an accidental shooting in Dryden Saturday night.

Where the Shooting Happened

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Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 9:10 p.m. in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 2. Investigators found a man who had recently purchased a handgun, pulled the trigger when he believed it was unloaded, firing the weapon, and struck himself in the hand.

What Investigators Say Occurred

The bullet passed through the man's hand, struck a second person in the buttocks, and ultimately struck the leg of a third person.

All three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, the responding deputy applied a tourniquet to the person who was struck in the leg. Authorities say it likely saved that person's life.

Safety Reminder From Authorities

Sheriff's Officials say they would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to treat guns as if they are always loaded and never point them at anything they don't want to shoot.