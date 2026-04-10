Lake Wenatchee Man Facing 39 Counts Of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Materials

An Upper Valley man is in jail facing nearly 40 counts of sex crimes against children.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says its detectives launched an investigation after receiving a priority cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on March 31.

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Sheriff's officials say the tip indicated that an internet user in Chelan County had uploaded a large number of files containing child sex abuse material.

Since the Sheriff's Office is an affiliate of the the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, its detectives were able to immediately initiate the investigation which quickly identified 43-year-old Christopher Milton of Plain as the primary suspect.

Two days later on April 2, a search warrant was served at Milton's residence where police say evidence of child sex abuse materials was discovered.

Milton was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on 19 counts of Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and 20 counts of Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.