Health officials in North Central Washington are reporting a laboratory-confirmed case of the Sin Nombre virus (SNV), also known as Hantavirus in a Chelan County resident.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District says the infected person is in no way connected to any of the recent cases of Andes Virus Hantavirus, which occurred in passengers aboard the the Dutch-based MV Hondius cruise ship.

Health officials say they are releasing limited details at this time in order to protect the privacy of the infected individual and their family, but add that the exposure likely occurred in and around a home where an infestation of mice was reportedly present.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a rare but serious respiratory disease which is caused by exposure to infected rodents or their droppings, urine, or saliva, and health experts are reminding the public to take all necessary precautions when entering an area where rodents might be present.

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People can become infected by inhaling the virus through airborne particles, especially when performing tasks like cleaning barns, cabins, crawl spaces, garages, sheds, and other enclosed areas where rodents might be or have been active.

Less commonly, people can also become infected through contact with contaminated objects or surfaces and subsequently touching their eyes, mouth, or nose, or by being bitten or scratched by an infected rodent.

Sin Nombre virus, which is the type of Hantavirus found in rodents in the Western United States, does not spread via person-to-person contact.

“Hantavirus infections are rare, but they can be severe. Counties in north central Washington do see occasional cases. There are typically one to five cases of Sin Nombre virus Hantavirus per year in Washington residents, seen throughout the state” said Dr. James Wallace, the Public Health Officer for CDHD. “Taking simple precautions while cleaning or working in areas where rodents may be present can significantly reduce the risk of exposure.”

Symptoms of HPS typically develop within one to eight weeks after exposure and may initially resemble the flu, including:

• Fever

• Fatigue

• Muscle aches, especially in the thighs, hips, back, and shoulders

• Headache

• Chills

• Dizziness

• Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain

Later symptoms may include:

• Coughing

• Shortness of breath

• Chest tightness

• Difficulty breathing

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after a possible rodent exposure should seek immediate medical attention and inform their healthcare provider.

Hospitalization is typically required to successfully treat HPS, which is considered a serious disease that statistically claims about one in every three people who contract it.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) have issued a series of recommendations when cleaning or entering spaces which might contain rodents and their droppings.

The CDC's "Do" list includes:

• Airing out enclosed spaces for at least 30 minutes before cleaning.

• Wearing rubber, latex, or vinyl gloves, an N-95 or P-100 respirator, vent-less goggles, and disposable coveralls.

• Spraying rodent droppings, urine, and nesting materials with a household disinfectant or newly made bleach solution and letting it soak for at least 5 minutes before cleaning.

• Using paper towels to wipe up contaminated materials.

• Disposing of waste including all items worn during clean up in a sealed double bagged garbage bag.

• Washing hands thoroughly after cleaning up.

• Sealing holes and gaps around homes, garages, sheds, attics, crawl spaces, and outbuildings to help prevent rodents from entering.

• Storing food, including pet food, in rodent-proof containers.

• Setting snap traps if signs of rodents are present. Wear the above items (gloves, masks, goggles) to dispose of any rodents in traps. Double bagging the trap and rodent and dispose into a sealed garbage bag.

• Consulting a pest control company if a rodent infestation is suspected.

The CDC's "Don't" list includes:

• Don't sweep or vacuum rodent droppings or nesting materials, as this can spread virus particles into the

air.

• Don't not stir up dust in areas where rodents have been active.

• Don't not handle wild or rodents with bare hands.

• Don't not sleep in cabins or buildings with signs of active rodent infestation until they have been properly cleaned and ventilated.