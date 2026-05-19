Desert Aire Man Facing DUI, Vehicular Assault Charges After Rollover Crash In Adams County

A Grant County motorist is facing charges for assaulting another driver after police say he injured them while attempting an ill-advised pass in Adams County last Friday (May 15).

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of West McManamon Road when 18-year-old Andres J. Gutierrez of Desert Aire suddenly aborted his attempt to pass another vehicle, striking it on the passenger side as he veered back into his original lane of travel.

Get our free mobile app

The impact caused the victim's car to lose control and leave the roadway, where it rolled at least once, seriously injuring the driver and lone occupant, whose name was not released by Sheriff's officials.

Deputies arrested Gutierrez for causing the crash and booked him into the Adams County Jail on charges of DUI and vehicular assault.