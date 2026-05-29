Washtucna Elementary School Locked Down After Reports Of Suicidal Person Nearby

Classes are back to normal at an elementary school in Adams County after it was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Washtucna Elementary School was locked down as a precaution at around 1:45 p.m. after reports were made regarding an individual who was nearby and allegedly making statements of self-harm.

After responding to the person's location in the 700 block of East Booth Avenue, deputies confirmed they were experiencing thoughts that were suicidal and took them into protective custody under the state's Involuntary Treatment Act.

Once the individual was safely in custody and transported to a mental health facility for treatment, the school was taken off of lockdown status, which happened at around 3 p.m.