Four Homes Confirmed Destroyed By B-&-O Fire Near Okanogan, Multiple Outbuildings Also Lost

Although crews are beginning to gain the upper hand over the B-&-O Fire in Okanogan County, plenty of damage has already been done.

Maurice Goodall with Okanogan County Emergency Management has confirmed to KPQ News that at least four homes have been destroyed by the blaze, along with numerous outbuildings.

Goodall says the numbers include two mobile homes which fell victim to the fire after it broke out last Thursday (July 9) near the 23000 block of State Route 20 just to the west of Okanogan.

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After prompting numerous Level 3 evacuation notices only minutes after sparking late last week, the blaze also caused additional Level 3 notices over the weekend, as its flames pushed northward toward the town of Conconully.

Goodall says some evacuation levels are being downgraded today and several roads which have been closed since the fire started will also be re-opening.

Fire managers with Northeast Washington Fire Information say the blaze is now estimated at 2,815 acres and 63% contained.

The incident marks the second significant wildfire this year in Okanogan County, which has also seen over a dozen smaller brushfires so far in 2026.