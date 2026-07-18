AMBER Alert Issued For Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl From Kennewick

The Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old Kennewick girl who police say was abducted from her home earlier today (Saturday, July 18).

Authorities say Grace Susmilch was forcibly taken from her home on South Conway Place at around 10:45 a.m. by her father, 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch.

The State Patrol says Grace's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Grace is described as being Caucasian, standing 3'4" tall and weighing approximately 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing white elastic shorts.

Matthew Susmilch is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 209 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos, including on his neck, arms, chest, back, and legs. He was last known to be wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Investigators say Matthew Susmilch is likely traveling with Grace in a vehicle, but its description was not provided and his direction of travel is reportedly unknown.

Anyone who believes to have spotted either Matthew or Grace Susmilch is being asked to contact law enforcement immediately by calling 9-1-1.