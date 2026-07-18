Hundreds Flee As Lyons Ferry Fire Balloons To Almost 35,000 Acres, Now 5% Contained

Fire crews are still working around the clock in their efforts to contain a massive wildfire that's blackened nearly 35,000 acres in three Washington counties after sparking just three days ago.

The Lyons Ferry Fire ignited late Wednesday (July 15) about 10 miles south of Washtucna and rapidly spread in hot, dry, and windy conditions - officially covering 34,787 acres in Adams, Franklin, and Whitman Counties with 5% containment as of early Saturday.

Hundreds have been forced to flee the flames, which have prompted Level 3 evacuation notices that remain in place for dozens of homes on scores of area roads.

The fire has also forced intermittent partial closures of State Routes 26 and 261, and numerous local roads remain shutdown due to the fire, which has also necessitated the closure of Columbia Plateau Trail, Lyons Ferry, and Palouse Falls State Parks.

A Type 3 incident management team from Southeast Washington took command of the firefight late Friday and more resources have been ordered to assist in battling the flames.

Crews are working diligently to contain the fire on the ground and aerial resources are performing both water and retardant drops on the flames during daylight hours, although a temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire zone as of early Saturday until further notice.

The blaze has ballooned with great ferocity due to gusty winds and near-triple-digit temperatures since sparking, and weather conditions are not expected to significantly change in the days ahead.

The Lyons Ferry Fire is part of a complex of four wildfires in the vicinity which have now scorched a total of 47,455 acres or about 74 square miles.

The other three fires include the Neff Jones Fire, which is currently listed at 7,123 acres; the Devils Canyon Fire, which is currently listed at 4,747 acres; and the Wallace Walker Fire, which is currently listed at 798 acres. All three fires are currently listed at 50% containment.

Despite the sheer scale of destruction to the landscape, there have been no reports of any homes being destroyed by any of the fires, and no injuries have been reported.

Although the exact cause of the Lyons Ferry Fire remains in question, it, along with the other three blazes, are believed to have been caused by lightning strikes associated with a system of strong thunderstorms that moved through the area late Wednesday (July 15).