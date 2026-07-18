At Least Five Homes Destroyed By Kaiser Canyon Fire Near Nespelem, Which Still Rages Uncontained

At least five homes have been destroyed by a large wildfire that's burning on the Colville Indian Reservation.

The Kaiser Canyon Fire reportedly sparked early Thursday (July 16) and quickly spread in hot and dry conditions to cover over 14,000 acres as of late Friday.

Dozens of homes and hundreds of residents remain on Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices near the towns of Nespelem and Elmer City, and officials have confirmed that at least five primary residences have been lost to the flames, along with numerous outbuildings.

The blaze has also forced the closure of several primary roads in the area, including a 24-mile stretch of State Route 155 from seven miles south of Nespelem to the summit of Disautel Pass (mileposts 37 to 61), as well as all of Cache Creek Road and portions of Buffalo Lake and Columbia River Roads.

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Multiple agencies are currently battling the fire from both the ground and the air, but weather conditions have proved challenging, with gusty winds and hot temperatures combining to fan the flames, which are still raging without any official containment.

Additional firefighting resources have been ordered to assist with combating the fire, and they are expected to arrive sometime this weekend.

Despite the reported losses of property, there are no injuries or deaths known to be associated with the blaze.