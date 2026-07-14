Law Enforcement Looking For Drivers Who Are Trespassing In Local Wheat Fields

Law Enforcement Looking For Drivers Who Are Trespassing In Local Wheat Fields

photo credit: Facebook

Now that many of the region's cereal crops are ready for harvest, authorities in the Columbia Basin are reminding the public not to trespass upon them.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office say they've received three separate reports of vehicle tracks being found in wheat fields over the past week.

The Sheriff's Office says the reports include two that involved passenger vehicles which have already been solved and resulted in criminal charges, while the third pertains to a set of ATV tracks that were discovered in standing wheat in an area north of Davenport.

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Sheriff's officials say anyone caught driving through croplands can at minimum be cited for criminal trespassing and malicious mischief, and is also placing homes and lives at risk by greatly increasing the chances of sparking a fire.

Anyone who sees a vehicle driving through farmland or has specific knowledge regarding the ATV tracks that were recently found is being asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office by calling 509-725-3501.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, news
Categories: KPQ News

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