Police Seeking Two Suspects Connected To Othello Drive-By Shooting That Injured One

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a pair of men who are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured one person in the Othello area earlier this month.

The shooting reportedly happened on July 11 in the 2100 block of West April Street, where investigators say several shots were fired at a residence, at least one of which struck the victim in the face.

The victim was later airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment and deputies discovered shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

On Monday (July 20) at around 6 a.m., deputies and members of the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team executed several high-risk search warrants in the Edson Tracks neighborhood of Othello that were seeking to uncover further evidence, along with potential suspects.

Based on evidence collected during the servicing of the warrants, investigators are now seeking two specific individuals they say were involved in the shooting.

Twenty-two-year-old Angel Nathaniel Alvarez and 18-year-old Gustavo Junior Pineda-Feliciano are both being sought in connection to the case and anyone with information regarding their current whereabouts is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 509-659-1122 or sending an email to Crimetips@co.adams.wa.gov.

Sheriff's officials are reminding the public not to approach either suspect if they are spotted, and that tipsters can remain anonymous.