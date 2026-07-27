East Wenatchee Man Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes Against Children In Chelan County

East Wenatchee Man Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes Against Children In Chelan County

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A Douglas County man is facing a long list of charges connected to sex crimes against children in Chelan County.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Richardo Espinoza of East Wenatchee was arrested on July 22 following reports of a sex offense that allegedly occurred on July 6.

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Espinoza was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for three counts of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree child molestation, and one count of attempted rape of a child.

Although the Sheriff's Office did initially release the age rage and gender of the victims, officials have since said this information was publicly disseminated in error and have requested that it not be re-released.

Sheriff's officials say they will not be releasing any further information regarding the case.

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